ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading 0.8% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile
The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.