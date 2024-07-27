ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL) Trading 0.8% Higher

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWDL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. 7 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN Company Profile

The ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Value Factor TR ETN (IWDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the compounded quarterly performance of a US large-cap index emphasizing value. IWDL was launched on Feb 5, 2021 and is issued by ETRACS.

