Ethereum Price Hits $3,280.41 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $394.40 billion and $15.11 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for approximately $3,280.41 or 0.04773101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00041255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

