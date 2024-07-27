Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.07 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $102.07 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $23.17 or 0.00033632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,825.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00560096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00104244 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.96 or 0.00238028 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00047200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00066809 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,086,982 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

