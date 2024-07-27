Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

EL stock opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,804,000 after buying an additional 550,355 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 15,348 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

