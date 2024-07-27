ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $37.50

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $37.50 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,755.10 or 1.00004968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00071778 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01711647 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $14.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

