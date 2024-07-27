Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.81 EPS.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.01. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $43.91 and a one year high of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $964.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.