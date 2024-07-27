Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR opened at $26.00 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. The company has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

