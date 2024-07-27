EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $55.39. 2,272,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,612. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.