EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,907,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,971,000. Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 514,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 76,657 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,548. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

