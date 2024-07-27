EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,828 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,775,132. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

