EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $2,833,378.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,060,983.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock worth $9,694,137 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.20.

ResMed Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of RMD stock traded down $11.30 on Friday, reaching $197.04. 1,896,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,305. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.98.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

