EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,212 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.38. 1,273,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,769. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

