EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,972. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $124.31.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

