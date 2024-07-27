EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,922,768,000 after buying an additional 8,617,971 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,253,000 after buying an additional 4,344,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,150,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,352,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $90,730,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $48.83. 8,231,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735,330. The firm has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

