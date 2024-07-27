EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 316 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 428,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 324.5% in the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,780. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

