EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $7.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,565. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.65. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

