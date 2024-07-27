Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.17. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 28,001 shares traded.
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
About Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enzon Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.