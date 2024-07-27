Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.17. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 28,001 shares traded.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

