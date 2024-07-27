EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MVB Financial by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in MVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MVBF opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). MVB Financial had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MVBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MVB Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Hovde Group downgraded MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

