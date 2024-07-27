EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 9,935 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 118.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Acelyrin by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Acelyrin by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.56. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

