EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 4,419 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Manitowoc Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTW stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $461.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.