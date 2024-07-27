EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 443 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 119,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at $6,649,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

