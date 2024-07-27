EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of WGO opened at $60.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 47.88%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,443.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

