EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 585.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in TFS Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other TFS Financial news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $51,373.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,313.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,237 shares of company stock worth $277,025. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFSL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $14.06 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

