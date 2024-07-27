EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 80,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth $226,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 269.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

