EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $4,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRMR opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

