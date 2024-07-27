EntryPoint Capital LLC Lowers Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 71,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.0 %

CCBG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCBG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

