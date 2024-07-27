EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $78,000 in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 216.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 161,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,897,000 after buying an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Trust Bancorp

In other news, EVP David Andrew Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $322,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $322,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,011 shares of company stock valued at $645,881. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.