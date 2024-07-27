EntryPoint Capital LLC Invests $108,000 in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Insider Transactions at International Seaways

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares in the company, valued at $392,591.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,879 shares of company stock worth $4,342,023 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

