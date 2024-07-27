EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 998,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,152,000 after purchasing an additional 657,334 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Fastly by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 466,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,014,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

In other news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.21 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

