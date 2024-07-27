EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 129,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 115,762 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

PRU opened at $124.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.39.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

