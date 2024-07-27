EntryPoint Capital LLC Acquires New Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,209,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 159,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120,085 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

