Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.1% Higher

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.72. 722,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,362,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after buying an additional 1,391,370 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $21,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

