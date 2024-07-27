EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

