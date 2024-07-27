Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDR. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of EDR opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. Endeavor Group has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $559,755.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,124.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,414 shares of company stock worth $1,290,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.