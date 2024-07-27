Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 10.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 42.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FCG Investment Co grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3.8% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WIRE shares. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE remained flat at $289.84 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

