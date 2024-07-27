Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFC. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EFC

Ellington Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $100,513.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 169,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,697.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.