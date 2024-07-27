Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as high as $7.11. Ellington Credit shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 257,114 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EARN

Ellington Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Credit will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 331.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $3,610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.