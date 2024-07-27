Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.67

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.67 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 131.92 ($1.71). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 130 ($1.68), with a volume of 302,249 shares.

Eleco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,383.33 and a beta of 0.80.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Further Reading

