Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $105.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of EW opened at $62.37 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

