Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Edison International stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Edison International by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Edison International by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 74,848 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

