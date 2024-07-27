Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:EVN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 100,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,796. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.64.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,578,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

