Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Announces Earnings Results

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.850 EPS.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 3.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 41.75%.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

