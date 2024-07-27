Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.78. Dynacor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts expect that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNG shares. Atrium Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

