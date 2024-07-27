DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE remained flat at $118.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,667,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.33.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

