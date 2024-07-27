DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

DTE stock remained flat at $118.19 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,629. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $120.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.33.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after buying an additional 2,060,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

