DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. William Blair cut shares of DoubleVerify from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.95.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428 shares of company stock valued at $98,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.



