Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.98 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,819.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $191,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,819.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,741.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,130 shares of company stock worth $541,435. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

