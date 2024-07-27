Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 2%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 5,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 79,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DLPN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

