Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $791.88 Million

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $19.57 billion and approximately $791.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008502 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00104299 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,291,076,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.