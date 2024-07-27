DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DKSH Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83.
DKSH Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DKSH
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.