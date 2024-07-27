DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in July

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DKSH Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKSHF remained flat at $66.87 during midday trading on Friday. DKSH has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $66.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, market insights, marketing, sales, eCommerce, distribution, logistics, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

